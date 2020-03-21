Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

CSFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $53,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $354,187.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,800 shares of company stock worth $589,287. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

