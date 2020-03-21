Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,451,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLIBA stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLIBA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

