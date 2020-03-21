Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in WD-40 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $195.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $153.91 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.36 and its 200 day moving average is $187.40. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

