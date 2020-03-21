Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,622 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 443,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,133,000 after buying an additional 98,580 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $3,461,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM opened at $25.90 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $81.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02.

