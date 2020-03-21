Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 60.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.