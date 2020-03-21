Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,358 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sirius XM by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,179,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 800,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.