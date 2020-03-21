Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $252,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NNN stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

