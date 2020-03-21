Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of AlarmCom worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital increased their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $38.73 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,118 shares of company stock worth $5,815,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.