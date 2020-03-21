Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.