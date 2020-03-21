Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,462 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $151.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.18. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $120.01 and a one year high of $273.16.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

