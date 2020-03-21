Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,389 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,426 shares of company stock valued at $90,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.