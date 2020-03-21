Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.