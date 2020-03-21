Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,117 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,117 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Extended Stay America worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAY opened at $7.08 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

