Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,501 Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.26% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Shares of RXL opened at $71.44 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.