Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,467 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.