Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,244 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,365 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,594,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,391,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,643,000 after acquiring an additional 263,340 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 207,571.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 93,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 93,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $16.09 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

