Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

SMH stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $132.40.

