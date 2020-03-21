Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,679 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

