EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $2.25

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00036100 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, OTCBTC and Bitfinex. EOS has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $3.76 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,017,745,778 coins and its circulating supply is 921,045,767 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, DOBI trade, CoinEx, IDAX, ChaoEX, Fatbtc, ABCC, Koinex, Coinsuper, Rfinex, Hotbit, CoinTiger, C2CX, Liqui, Bilaxy, EXX, BigONE, CoinExchange, Ovis, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Coindeal, Kuna, Poloniex, Kraken, Neraex, Kucoin, COSS, OKEx, LBank, BitMart, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, BCEX, QBTC, Bithumb, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Exrates, Zebpay, Tidex, CPDAX, CoinBene, Bibox, BtcTrade.im, Coinone, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Tidebit, Cryptomate, IDCM, OEX, Coinbe, TOPBTC, Huobi, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Gate.io, YoBit, Binance, Upbit, RightBTC and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.