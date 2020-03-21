Era Swap Price Hits $0.0473 on Top Exchanges (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Era Swap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $901,616.45 and approximately $455,195.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded up 95.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.04326117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038320 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012075 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Era Swap Token Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,265,381,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,043,058 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

Era Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

