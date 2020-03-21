Essentia Price Reaches $0.0002 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinBene. Essentia has a market cap of $132,395.90 and $10,669.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.84 or 0.04394685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00070766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016145 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

