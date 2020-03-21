Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $582.28 million and approximately $1.78 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00080469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BTC Markets, FCoin and Gatehub. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.02139328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

