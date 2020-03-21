Etherparty (FUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $75,241.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.73 million and $75,241.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.02727529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194777 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

