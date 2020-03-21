Ethos 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $482,296.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.04 or 0.04397083 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00069896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038322 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011950 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.