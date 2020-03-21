Evedo Price Tops $0.0054 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 139.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Evedo has a market cap of $63,420.65 and $1.34 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.69 or 0.04379783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00070936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038570 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,590 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.