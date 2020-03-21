EvenCoin Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $288,828.08 and $412,078.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036254 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00360736 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001058 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016322 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002316 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005013 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

