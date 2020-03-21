Everex (EVX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.43 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Everex has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $2.12 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everex has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02764672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00193228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Everex

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Tidex, Mercatox, IDEX, Binance, OKEx and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.