EverGreenCoin Price Reaches $0.0118 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $167,649.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.01168730 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00172947 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008266 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00090758 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,232,812 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

