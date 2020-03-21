Everus (EVR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $520.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Everus has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $520.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $51.55 and $7.50. During the last seven days, Everus has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.04359374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00069788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038497 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011933 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,602,072 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

