Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 696,024 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $24,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 109.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 316,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,620,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,006. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

