EXMR FDN Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $59,911.31 and $2,352.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.37 or 0.04365502 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00069779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038412 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015927 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011807 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.