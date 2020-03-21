Exosis Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,917.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $38,322.85 and approximately $19,917.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001734 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,207.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.02147496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.26 or 0.03500127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00620073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00658944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00081121 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00546827 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016075 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 521,051 coins and its circulating supply is 356,051 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

