Expanse (EXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $438.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Expanse has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $448,542.36 and $438.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

