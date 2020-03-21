Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.69 Million

Analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post $418.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.98 million and the lowest is $402.00 million. Express posted sales of $451.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Express from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Express by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.07. Express has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

