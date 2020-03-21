Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 332.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $2,147,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total value of $4,591,317.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,352.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,440. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

NYSE FICO traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $241.43. The company had a trading volume of 516,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.31 and a 200-day moving average of $354.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

