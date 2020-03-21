FansTime Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, Bit-Z and FCoin. FansTime has a market capitalization of $307,639.70 and $163,492.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.02712801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin, HADAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.