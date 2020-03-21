Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given $27.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $27.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

FMAO opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $243.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

