Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.71. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

