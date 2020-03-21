Feathercoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $643.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, BX Thailand and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 271,729,960 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, BX Thailand and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

