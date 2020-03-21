Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,761 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Federal Signal worth $31,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

FSS traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $25.73. 828,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,874. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

