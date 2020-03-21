FedoraCoin Hits Market Cap of $223,872.18 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $223,872.18 and $1,518.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00616768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008133 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

