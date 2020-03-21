Fetch.ai Hits Market Capitalization of $9.72 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $9.72 million and $4.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, MXC, WazirX and Binance. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.72 or 0.04319539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00069933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038257 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,403,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Binance, BiKi, Bittrex, KuCoin, Bitrabbit, Dcoin, BitMax, Hotbit, Korbit, MXC, BitAsset, IDEX, WazirX and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

