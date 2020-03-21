FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) is Blackstone Group Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,289,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. FGL makes up about 3.1% of Blackstone Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blackstone Group Inc owned approximately 20.43% of FGL worth $482,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the first quarter worth $898,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 108.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 140,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FGL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of FG opened at $8.51 on Friday. FGL Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

