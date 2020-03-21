Fiii (FIII) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Fiii has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Fiii has a total market cap of $66,519.75 and approximately $730.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02764672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00193228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.