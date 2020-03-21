Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,490 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,708,000 after acquiring an additional 579,114 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average is $269.54. The company has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

