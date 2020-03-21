Financial Contrast: Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 10.12% 4.58% 0.42% International Bancshares 31.68% 9.96% 1.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and International Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $15.81 million 1.61 $1.60 million N/A N/A International Bancshares $647.23 million 1.70 $205.10 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Glen Burnie Bancorp and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International Bancshares beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services products, including wire transfer and ACH services, checkcards, and credit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, and drive up and walk up facilities, as well as other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 27, 2019, the company had 189 branch facilities and 287 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Laredo, Texas.

