Financial Review: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) vs. UMeWorld (NASDAQ:UMEWF)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 0 6 5 0 2.45 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus price target of $124.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.16%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and UMeWorld’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 4.85 $681.81 million $4.13 28.89 UMeWorld $10,000.00 1,045.20 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Risk & Volatility

Citrix Systems has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -2.49, indicating that its share price is 349% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 22.65% 84.34% 12.58% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Citrix Systems beats UMeWorld on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both. Its workspace services also comprise Citrix Endpoint Management enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data people need for business productivity. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising Citrix ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller designed for organizations undergoing digital transformation; and Citrix SD-WAN that enhances applications delivered from the legacy data center, cloud, or SaaS. Further, it provides content collaboration offerings that include Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

