FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $409,832.69

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liquid. FintruX Network has a market cap of $409,832.69 and $14.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

