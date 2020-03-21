First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of First American Financial worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 45,835 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

