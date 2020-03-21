First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after purchasing an additional 651,033 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,449 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $17,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens upped their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

NYSE FAF opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

